  5. Jah Goo Sugar Wax 1g

Jah Goo Sugar Wax 1g

by Hood Oil

Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Jah Goo Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

Jah Goo Sugar Wax 1g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Jah Goo

Jah Goo
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Jah Goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of Purple Jasmine and Goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Jah Goo expresses alluring qualities from both its parents, including bright pink hairs, multifaceted foliage, and an abundance of trichomes. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.

About this brand

Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA