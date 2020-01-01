Lambs in Space by Pilot Farms is a balanced cross of Lambs Sour Diesel and Space Candy. It offers a focused, happy buzz that is perfect for social gatherings. The strain’s rich aroma of lemon, mango, and fuel will draw people in, while the thoughtful, giggly buzz promotes energized conversation and good vibes. Lambs in Space also has a vivid appearance, expressing bright green flowers with amber stigma. Enjoy Lambs in Space throughout the day for a happy, focused buzz.