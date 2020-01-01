Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lambs in Space BHO 1g by Hood Oil
Be the first to review this product.
Lambs in Space by Pilot Farms is a balanced cross of Lambs Sour Diesel and Space Candy. It offers a focused, happy buzz that is perfect for social gatherings. The strain’s rich aroma of lemon, mango, and fuel will draw people in, while the thoughtful, giggly buzz promotes energized conversation and good vibes. Lambs in Space also has a vivid appearance, expressing bright green flowers with amber stigma. Enjoy Lambs in Space throughout the day for a happy, focused buzz.