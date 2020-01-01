 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lambs in Space Cured Resin 1g

by Hood Oil

Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Lambs in Space Cured Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lambs in Space Cured Resin 1g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Lambs in Space

Lambs in Space

Lambs in Space by Pilot Farms is a balanced cross of Lambs Sour Diesel and Space Candy. It offers a focused, happy buzz that is perfect for social gatherings. The strain’s rich aroma of lemon, mango, and fuel will draw people in, while the thoughtful, giggly buzz promotes energized conversation and good vibes. Lambs in Space also has a vivid appearance, expressing bright green flowers with amber stigma. Enjoy Lambs in Space throughout the day for a happy, focused buzz.

About this brand

Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA