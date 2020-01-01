Monkey Thunder is a fun and fruity strain with energizing qualities. Created by Phantom Farms of Oregon, Monkey Thunder is a cross of a Lemon Pineapple x Maui Wowie Tropic Thunder hybrid and Monkey Face. Monkey Thunder’s first cross emphasizes the fruity, tropical terpenes, giving the plant notes of pineapple and citrus peel, while the addition of Monkey Face helped stabilize the morphology and flowering time of the plant. Monkey Thunder has a snappy 50-day flowering cycle and has been known to reach about 8 feet tall.