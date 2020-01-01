 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nice Cherry Shatter 1g

by Hood Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Nice Cherry Shatter 1g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Nice Cherry

Nice Cherry is an indica-dominant strain that captures the flavorful qualities of its Cherry parent and the relaxing attributes of Mr. Nice. With an aroma of sweet skunk, pine, and berry, Nice Cherry delivers a rush of cerebral energy that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. It’ll also bring an edge back to your appetite while providing focus to keep you productive.

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA