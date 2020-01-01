 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Orange Crush BHO 1g

Orange Crush BHO 1g

by Hood Oil

Write a review
Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent Orange Crush BHO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Orange Crush BHO 1g by Hood Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA