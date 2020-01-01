 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Chronic BHO 1g

by Hood Oil

Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent The Chronic BHO 1g

About this product

The Chronic BHO 1g by Hood Oil

About this strain

Chronic

Chronic

The word "chronic" has become a commonplace descriptor of high-quality marijuana, but this Chronic is a balanced strain that crosses Northern Lights, Skunk, and AK-47, and was originally bred by Serious Seeds in 1994. AK-47 was later introduced to the genetic mix to increase resin content and add to its complexity without diminishing yields. Sweet honey, flower, and spice color the aroma of this renowned strain. Take extra care during the drying process: Its delicate scent is easily lost. Chronic forms massive colas with very few leaves, so topping this high-yielder isn't advisable. 

About this brand

Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA