 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. White Super Skunk BHO 1g

White Super Skunk BHO 1g

by Hood Oil

Write a review
Hood Oil Concentrates Solvent White Super Skunk BHO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

White Super Skunk BHO 1g by Hood Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Super Skunk

White Super Skunk

Super Skunk and The White were crossed by OG Raskal Seeds to create White Super Skunk. Its thick, dense buds come coated in sticky trichomes and produce a skunky terpene profile with additional sweet and fruity notes. White Super Skunk is a great strain for anyone looking to release tension and settle down for a lazy evening after a long day.

 

About this brand

Hood Oil Logo
Quality Extracts | Oregon, Nevada USA