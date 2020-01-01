 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Citrus Rush

by Hoodview Cannabis

Citrus Rush

About this strain

Citrus Rush

Citrus Rush

A collaboration between Archive Seed Bank and ORGNKID, Citrus Rush is a cross between Skunk Tangerine and Do-Si-Dos that produces frosty, potent buds. Balancing the dominant flavors of the two strains, Citrus Rush’s flavor profile is smooth like ice cream. This strain offers a powerful high that can be invigorating in small doses, but is more sedative in large quantities.

