1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 33mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality. You can also check out our other strengths: 750mg 1000mg 1500mg 3000mg 3-day Trial kit
on December 2nd, 2019
I don't usually log in somewhere to write reviews, but this CBD oil has been life-changing for me. I've suffered from insomnia for years and tried countless different methods to try to get a restful sleep. Last year friends recommended using CBD and I experimented with a handful with differing results. Hoopla's CBD oil has been a game-changer though. I don't know how/where it's made, but it has become THE cure to my insomnia. I've now started using it in the middle of the afternoon as well to help me focus in my (super) stressful job and I feel like my productivity has skyrocketed. If you're considering other CBD oils don't be fooled. Hoopla has done something amazing with what they're doing.
on October 15th, 2019
Excelent taste and benefits... after taking a few drops sublingual I felt much more relaxed and after few doses some muscle pain eased and my sleep quality improved
on October 3rd, 2019
Being new to this type of product I decided to test and compare 3 different brands. HOOPLA was the only one that worked consistently! Quality and performance are right on. Keep up the good work.