 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1000mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

1000mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

by Hoopla CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.010
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1000mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1000mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1000mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

$99.97MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 33mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality. You can also check out our other strengths: 750mg 1000mg 1500mg 3000mg 3-day Trial kit

10 customer reviews

Show all
5.010

write a review

claudehopkins

I don't usually log in somewhere to write reviews, but this CBD oil has been life-changing for me. I've suffered from insomnia for years and tried countless different methods to try to get a restful sleep. Last year friends recommended using CBD and I experimented with a handful with differing results. Hoopla's CBD oil has been a game-changer though. I don't know how/where it's made, but it has become THE cure to my insomnia. I've now started using it in the middle of the afternoon as well to help me focus in my (super) stressful job and I feel like my productivity has skyrocketed. If you're considering other CBD oils don't be fooled. Hoopla has done something amazing with what they're doing.

Edgarmeuly

Excelent taste and benefits... after taking a few drops sublingual I felt much more relaxed and after few doses some muscle pain eased and my sleep quality improved

AnnaNiko

Being new to this type of product I decided to test and compare 3 different brands. HOOPLA was the only one that worked consistently! Quality and performance are right on. Keep up the good work.

About this brand

Hoopla CBD Logo
Zero THC | Organic | Made in USA | Pharmaceutical Grade CBD Products