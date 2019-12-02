claudehopkins on December 2nd, 2019

I don't usually log in somewhere to write reviews, but this CBD oil has been life-changing for me. I've suffered from insomnia for years and tried countless different methods to try to get a restful sleep. Last year friends recommended using CBD and I experimented with a handful with differing results. Hoopla's CBD oil has been a game-changer though. I don't know how/where it's made, but it has become THE cure to my insomnia. I've now started using it in the middle of the afternoon as well to help me focus in my (super) stressful job and I feel like my productivity has skyrocketed. If you're considering other CBD oils don't be fooled. Hoopla has done something amazing with what they're doing.