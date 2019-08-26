1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 50mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality.
on August 26th, 2019
I tried this with the 3 day trial, and loved it. Now it's my go - to for all situations. Works really quickly, great flavour and perfect amount of potency. Everyone needs this in their lives!
on August 22nd, 2019
Great product! Has really helped with my sleep quality and helped reduce my day-to-day stress and anxiety. Highly recommend!
on August 21st, 2019
Absolutely loved it! Hoopla did wonders for my inflammation and it tastes great, highly recommended!