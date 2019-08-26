 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1500mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

1500mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

by Hoopla CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1500mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1500mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1500mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1500mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1500mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

$129.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 50mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Charliepow

I tried this with the 3 day trial, and loved it. Now it's my go - to for all situations. Works really quickly, great flavour and perfect amount of potency. Everyone needs this in their lives!

pimpmybrandname

Great product! Has really helped with my sleep quality and helped reduce my day-to-day stress and anxiety. Highly recommend!

Nathan-D

Absolutely loved it! Hoopla did wonders for my inflammation and it tastes great, highly recommended!

About this brand

Hoopla CBD Logo
Zero THC | Organic | Made in USA | Pharmaceutical Grade CBD Products