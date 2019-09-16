1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 25mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality.
on September 16th, 2019
I've been very impressed with the quality of the Hoopla brand. As a new CBD user, I was concerned about finding a brand that I could trust. The results speak for themselves as I have seen a reduction in my stress levels and an increase in my sleep.
on August 20th, 2019
This is the best CBD I've tried. I trust the ingredients and quality because it WORKS! I use it daily for stress and overall wellness and take it before bed to get restful sleep. If you're looking for a quality CBD oil, this is the best!