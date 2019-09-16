 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
750mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

by Hoopla CBD

5.02
Hoopla CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 750mg Premium Tincture by HOOPLA™

$79.99MSRP

About this product

HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 25mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality.

2 customer reviews

5.02

mstevens516

I've been very impressed with the quality of the Hoopla brand. As a new CBD user, I was concerned about finding a brand that I could trust. The results speak for themselves as I have seen a reduction in my stress levels and an increase in my sleep.

AWatkins77

This is the best CBD I've tried. I trust the ingredients and quality because it WORKS! I use it daily for stress and overall wellness and take it before bed to get restful sleep. If you're looking for a quality CBD oil, this is the best!

About this brand

Hoopla CBD Logo
Zero THC | Organic | Made in USA | Pharmaceutical Grade CBD Products