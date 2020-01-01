About this product

HOOPLA™ Sleep formula contains a proprietary blend of organic ingredients, hemp oil extracts as well-known aminoacids that stimulate sleep in the body. This extract has been enhanced by nano-encapsulating very small droplets of ingredients and cbd oil in water. This allows them to bypass digestive processes and enter the bloodstream immediately through the mouth’s membrane, making this our fastest-acting extract and formula ever. Up to 5x more bio-available in the human body than regular products. ✓ Water Soluble ✓ Contains 5mg Melatonin per Serving ✓ Contains 2.5mg GABA ✓ Contains 17mg Nano-enhanced Cannabidiol (CBD) per Serving ✓ Contains Cannabichromene (CBC) 15% ✓ Contains 1mg Valerian Root Extract