CBD Sativa Steve Shower Gel 150mg

by Hot Mess Kushmetics

About this product

"While Sativa Steve is technically our masculine fragrance, it is loved by men and women alike! With it’s clean, fresh and light scent this will quickly become your favorite shower accessory."

About this brand

At Hot Mess Kushmetics, we make CBD Topicals for the skincare snob. With the mission of saving people from pain naturally, while also improving the quality of their skin, we set the following standards for all of our products: 1)They have to provide huge amounts of moisture WITHOUT being greasy. 2)They have to be pretty enough to display on your bathroom counter or your desk at work. Because we believe that “Just because it’s medicinal, doesn’t mean it belongs in your medicine cabinet.” 3)They have to smell amazing! Our products should be something you want to wear, even when you don’t need them. 4) Most importantly, they have to deliver a powerful punch of pain relief, because if they don’t work then what’s the point? We infuse all of our products with the highest quality CBD Isolate found in hemp with 0% THC, making our products LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES! We also only use natural and safe ingredients. We NEVER use sulfates, parabens or PEGs and all of our products are vegan and cruelty-free.