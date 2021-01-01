1:1 CBD Watermelon Fruit Drops 100mg 10-pack
by Hot Sugar! by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
With 10mg of CBD and 10mg of THC per candy, these yummy gummies pack a punch! You'll experience all the benefits of CBD, such as pain relief and anxiety alleviation, and ride the THC high at the same time! Truly the best of both worlds.
About this brand
Hot Sugar! by Grow Op Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.