 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Half Fab Egg Perc Water Pipe

Half Fab Egg Perc Water Pipe

by Hotboxed.com

Write a review
Hotboxed.com Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Half Fab Egg Perc Water Pipe
Hotboxed.com Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Half Fab Egg Perc Water Pipe
Hotboxed.com Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Half Fab Egg Perc Water Pipe
Hotboxed.com Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Half Fab Egg Perc Water Pipe
Hotboxed.com Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Half Fab Egg Perc Water Pipe

$99.99MSRP

About this product

A wonderful elegant little piece that can be used for dry herbs or oils and concentrates. This bong stands 8.5" tall and features a fixed downstem which leads from the joint to a half Faberge egg percolator. This percolator has holes and slits for smoke and air to pass through. As the air bubbles up while passing through the percolator it makes maximum contact with water cooling down the smoke or vapors. This makes the smoke smoother and more tolerable to inhale and filtered. This bong also features a bent neck design. Firstly it is ergonomic and convenient to use rather than standing straight over the water pipe. Second of all it acts as a natural splash guard, keeping unwanted water out of the user's mouth. At the neck bending area above the can chamber it has maria ring design for a lovely elegant look. There is another maria ring under the flared mouthpiece. Included with this water pipe is a matching male bowl. Overall this is an excellent bong.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hotboxed.com Logo
The #1 Online Headshop offering a wide selection of Bongs, Water Pipes, Dab Rigs, Bubblers, Hand Pipes, Grinders, Vaporizers, Accessories & More! FREE SHIPPING within the USA!