  Black Jack Live Terps PAX Pod 0.5g

Black Jack Live Terps PAX Pod 0.5g

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

About this product

Black Jack Live Terps PAX Pod 0.5g by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this brand

Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.