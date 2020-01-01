 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by House of Cultivar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.