Cherry Cake

by House of Cultivar

The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics. Test Date: 4.27.2019 Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit https://client.conflabs.com/pdf/YPwEra6eGSi9-6040423.pdf for the official Certificate of Analysis. This cultivar contains CBG, depicted by triangles in the secondary ring. The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Myrcene (.38), Caryophyllene (.23) Limonene (.2). Myrcene (MUR-seen): Herbal. Most common terpene. Caryophyllene (carry-OFF-ul-leen): Peppery. May have anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene (LIM-o-neen): Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief. Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass Water Activity: Pass Microbiological: Pass Mycotoxins: Pass Pesticides: Pass This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

About this brand

Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.