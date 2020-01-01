 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry OG

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Cherry OG by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

About this strain

Cherry OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

About this brand

Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.