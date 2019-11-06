intolerable1
on November 6th, 2019
Loved this. Was recommended in a pre roll at the A~town Western Bud. Helped lighten my debilitating anxiety and PTSD. I found moments of happiness.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Chocolate Hashberry by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
on November 6th, 2019
Loved this. Was recommended in a pre roll at the A~town Western Bud. Helped lighten my debilitating anxiety and PTSD. I found moments of happiness.
Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus.