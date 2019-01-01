 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Cookie Dough Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

Cookie Dough Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

About this strain

Cookie Dough

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cookie Dough is a wonderfully potent Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This particular version of the West Coast’s most popular strain exhibits an orange/yellowish sheen of trichomes and a pungent doughy aroma. Cookie Dough’s effects align closely with GSC’s, offering medical-grade sedation on the body and a well-lit mind that borders on speedy. Enjoy this strain as a means to stimulate appetite and dull physical pain while remaining mentally alert. Beginners beware, as this potent phenotype can be overwhelming. Negative effects such as mild dizziness and dry eyes have been noted by some consumers.  

About this brand

Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.