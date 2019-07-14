 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dread Bread

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

About this product

The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics. Test Date: 7.14.2019 Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit http://bit.ly/houseofcultivardreadbread7142019 for the official Certificate of Analysis. The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Terpinolene (.7), a-pinene (.42) & b-pinene (.18), Myrcene (.25). Terp total: 2.2 Terpinolene (ter-PIN-ul-leen). Fruity. Also occurs in apples, lilacs, and nutmeg. Pinene (PIE-neen). Pine. Also found in rosemary and many other herbs. Myrcene (MUR-seen): Herbal. Most common terpene. Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass Water Activity: Pass Microbiological: Pass Mycotoxins: Pass Pesticides: Pass This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.