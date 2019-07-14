About this product

The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics. Test Date: 7.14.2019 Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit http://bit.ly/houseofcultivardreadbread7142019 for the official Certificate of Analysis. The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Terpinolene (.7), a-pinene (.42) & b-pinene (.18), Myrcene (.25). Terp total: 2.2 Terpinolene (ter-PIN-ul-leen). Fruity. Also occurs in apples, lilacs, and nutmeg. Pinene (PIE-neen). Pine. Also found in rosemary and many other herbs. Myrcene (MUR-seen): Herbal. Most common terpene. Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass Water Activity: Pass Microbiological: Pass Mycotoxins: Pass Pesticides: Pass This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.