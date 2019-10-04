 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Glazed Apricot Gelato

by House of Cultivar

About this product

1kushking

Glazed Apricot Gelato x Snoop’s Premium Nutrients The Cure Company collaborated with Snoop’s Dogg’s very own premium Dutch nutrient line to grow this exclusive joint venture. Strain was grown with Snoop’s Premium Nutrients, cured by The Cure Company. Strain is a hard hitting Indica Hybrid & is a cross between Gelato & Legend Orange Apricot. Protect This Harvest :)

About this brand

Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.