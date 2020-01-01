Golden Gage Live Terp Pax Pod 0.5g
About this product
Golden Gage Live Terp Pax Pod 0.5g by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
About this strain
Golden Gage
Golden Gage by Green Gage Genetics is a wooly sativa-dominant hybrid with neon-orange pistils and trichome-laden foliage that will make your fingers sticky. By crossing Golden Goat and Joseph OG, the breeders at Gage Green created a special cut with truly lifted attributes. Anticipate powerful, creative euphoria and spiced, hashy flavors with hints of citrus beneath. This strain is ideal for consumers looking for mental stimulation that plays well outside, at the club, with breakfast, or after work.