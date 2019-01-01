 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Golden Gage Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g

Golden Gage Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Write a review
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Concentrates Cartridges Golden Gage Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Golden Gage Pax Pod Cartridge 0.5g by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Gage

Golden Gage

Golden Gage by Green Gage Genetics is a wooly sativa-dominant hybrid with neon-orange pistils and trichome-laden foliage that will make your fingers sticky. By crossing Golden Goat and Joseph OG, the breeders at Gage Green created a special cut with truly lifted attributes. Anticipate powerful, creative euphoria and spiced, hashy flavors with hints of citrus beneath. This strain is ideal for consumers looking for mental stimulation that plays well outside, at the club, with breakfast, or after work.   

About this brand

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Logo
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.