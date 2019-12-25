Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Gorilla Guice by House of Cultivar
on December 25th, 2019
Simply amazing. Cross between gg #4 and Gucci og. Has a very strong potent dank smell and taste. Great head and body buzz. It's a top 10 strand for me! Warning - don't smoke too much or you will pass out and waste this amazing buzz.
on November 6th, 2019
What is this? Gorilla glue? Or a new strain?