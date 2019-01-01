Gorilla Juice Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g
by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
About this product
Gorilla juice comes from a lineage of Meatbreath x Cherry Gorilla. It is going to be very relaxing in the body while still very functional and alert in the head.
About this brand
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.