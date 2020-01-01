About this product

Mango Gold, formerly Dread Bread, is a rare evenly balanced 50/50 hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Colombian Mangobiche X Vintage Afghani strains. Hard to find on your average market, this bud is infamous for its super pungent flavor and long-lasting effects that hit hard and linger thanks to its super high 17-24% average THC level. The high starts with a lifted effect that pushes its way into your mind before expanding into a state of pure happiness and bliss.