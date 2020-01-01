OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.