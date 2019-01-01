Shaved Ice
About this product
Shaved Ice is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through crossing the classic Sunset Sherbet X (OG Kush Breath X Fruity Pebbles) strains.
About this brand
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.