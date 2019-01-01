 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Write a review
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Cannabis Pre-rolls Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Logo
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.