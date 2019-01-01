Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
About this product
Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
About this strain
Slurricane
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.
About this brand
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.