Strawberry Cheesecake

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cheesecake

About this product

Strawberry Cheesecake by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

About this strain

Strawberry Cheesecake

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

About this brand

Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.