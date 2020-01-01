 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Superglue Live Terp Pax Pod 0.5g

Superglue Live Terp Pax Pod 0.5g

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Write a review
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Concentrates Cartridges Superglue Live Terp Pax Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Superglue Live Terp Pax Pod 0.5g by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Superglue

Superglue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

About this brand

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Logo
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.