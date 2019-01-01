 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Write a review
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Cannabis Pre-rolls Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

House of Cultivar - Tres Dawg (I) Joint 2pk

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tres Dawg

Tres Dawg

The rare indica-dominant hybrid Tres Dawg by Top Dawg Seeds comes from Afghani #1 and a backcrossed Chemdog. Tres Dawg gave rise to other prized hybrids like Stardawg, Dawg's Waltz, and Appalachia.

About this brand

House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms) Logo
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.