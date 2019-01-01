Tres Dawg Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g
About this product
House of Cultivar - Tres Dawg (I) Joint 2pk
About this strain
Tres Dawg
The rare indica-dominant hybrid Tres Dawg by Top Dawg Seeds comes from Afghani #1 and a backcrossed Chemdog. Tres Dawg gave rise to other prized hybrids like Stardawg, Dawg's Waltz, and Appalachia.
About this brand
House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.