Tropicana Cookies
by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
About this product
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
About this strain
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
