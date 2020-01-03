Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Uppercut by House of Cultivar
on January 3rd, 2020
Purple Punch x Sour Dubb. (Found 10 seeds in mine, thanks).
on November 9th, 2019
This strain is by far the best it doesn't need with my anxiety it's amazing you smoke it and the flavor is intense with this there is no such thing as being to high because it keeps you relaxed and maintains I would definitely buy another oz of this if I could find it..