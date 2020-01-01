 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Boss Shatter

Boss Shatter

by House of Loud

Write a review
House of Loud Concentrates Solvent Boss Shatter

Similar items

Show all

About this product

House of Loud's Boss Shatter results from a pull of our Boss flowers to yield a premium concentrate with a shatter-like consistency that retains the maximum potency and full flavor of the starting material. A heavy OG phenotype, Boss exhibits classic Kush characteristics that pleasantly numb the mind and body.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

House of Loud Logo
House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!