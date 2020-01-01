 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Citrus Shine Shatter

by House of Loud

House of Loud Concentrates Solvent Citrus Shine Shatter

House of Loud's Citrus Shine Shatter results from a pull of our Citrus Shine flowers to yield a premium concentrate with a shatter-like consistency that retains the maximum potency and full flavor of the starting material. Described as "sunshine in a bag," Citrus Shine is an uplifting sativa that boasts a zesty flavor profile characterized by heavy citrus notes akin to the popular household cleaner this concentrate shares its name with.

House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!