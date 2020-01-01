 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by House of Loud

House of Loud's Pine Tar Kush Shatter is the classic Indica concentrate that delivers a relaxing body high with each and every dab. Extracted into a beautiful Shatter with naturally piney scents and flavors, Pine Tar Kush is a full Indica strain with abilities to send your body into a wave of relaxation.

About this strain

Pine Tar Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pine Tar Kush stems from a family of pure indica genetics native to Pakistan. This cannabis strain is nearly unaltered from its original genetic form and expresses itself with bright green hues and a skunky aroma. The rich Kush flavor of pine mixes with sweet undertones that give way to Pine Tar Kush’s calming yet talkative buzz.

About this brand

House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!