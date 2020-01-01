 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Sour Diesel Shatter

by House of Loud

House of Loud Concentrates Solvent Super Sour Diesel Shatter

About this product

Super Sour Diesel Shatter by House of Loud

About this strain

Super Sour Widow

Super Sour Widow, a cross of Super Sour Diesel and White Widow, is a sour and skunky top-shelf hybrid. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. Caramel-colored hairs sprout all over these fluffy buds, and its crystal coat of trichomes give away the strong cerebral effects to come. The uplifting qualities of Super Sour Widow are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution with its intense psychoactivity.

 

About this brand

House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!