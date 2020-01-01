Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Another heavy OG cross that's best for lounging on the couch or bedtime. Many OG's, this one included, are perfect for battling restless symptoms such as anxiety, hyperactivity and chronic pain. This full melt wax has a honey-amber color and full flavor.
A heavy-handed indica, West OG descends from the famous Chemdawg and a backcrossed Humboldt. West OG’s fluffy, purple-hued buds release a musky diesel aroma reminiscent of the long line of OG strains. This indica is typically chosen by patients for treatment of pain and by those in need of some serious relaxation.