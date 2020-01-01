 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
West OG Shatter

by House of Loud

About this product

Another heavy OG cross that's best for lounging on the couch or bedtime. Many OG's, this one included, are perfect for battling restless symptoms such as anxiety, hyperactivity and chronic pain. This full melt wax has a honey-amber color and full flavor.

About this strain

West OG

West OG

A heavy-handed indica, West OG descends from the famous Chemdawg and a backcrossed Humboldt. West OG’s fluffy, purple-hued buds release a musky diesel aroma reminiscent of the long line of OG strains. This indica is typically chosen by patients for treatment of pain and by those in need of some serious relaxation. 

About this brand

House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!