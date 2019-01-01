 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
250 MG Full Spectrum Orange Dream Tincture

by House of Oilworx

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Giving you results quickly, each drop contains our full spectrum, THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil for daily use. Apply half of a dropper under the tongue for 30 seconds more day or night. This oil blend contains 250 mg of CBD, Multi Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil from organic coconuts and a dreamy orange flavor.

About this brand

House of Oilworx is a small independently owned and operated business located in Blaine, Minnesota. We offer online sales as well as in store sales located in the Northtown Mall. We bring you knowledge, education and safety in our Zero THC Broad Spectrum products.