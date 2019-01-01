About this product
Giving you results quickly, each drop contains our full spectrum, THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil for daily use. Apply half of a dropper under the tongue for 1 minute or more day or night. This oil blend contains 500 mg of CBD, Multi Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil from organic coconuts and a kiss of rich minty flavor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
House of Oilworx
House of Oilworx is a small independently owned and operated business located in Blaine, Minnesota. We offer online sales as well as in store sales located in the Northtown Mall. We bring you knowledge, education and safety in our Zero THC Broad Spectrum products.