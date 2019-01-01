About this product
Pharmaceutical grade, advanced full spectrum hemp oil CBD with curcumin, designed to address both chronic and acute joint pain. This is a specially formulated water-soluble soft gel, offering nano-emulsion bioavailability for optimal absorption. Each softgel is comprised of 25mg of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and 10mg of curcumin, in a nano-emulsion form.
About this brand
House of Oilworx
House of Oilworx is a small independently owned and operated business located in Blaine, Minnesota. We offer online sales as well as in store sales located in the Northtown Mall. We bring you knowledge, education and safety in our Zero THC Broad Spectrum products.