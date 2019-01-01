 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 750 MG Softgel with Curcumin

750 MG Softgel with Curcumin

by House of Oilworx

Write a review
House of Oilworx Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 750 MG Softgel with Curcumin

$105.00MSRP

About this product

Pharmaceutical grade, advanced full spectrum hemp oil CBD with curcumin, designed to address both chronic and acute joint pain. This is a specially formulated water-soluble soft gel, offering nano-emulsion bioavailability for optimal absorption. Each softgel is comprised of 25mg of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and 10mg of curcumin, in a nano-emulsion form.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

House of Oilworx Logo
House of Oilworx is a small independently owned and operated business located in Blaine, Minnesota. We offer online sales as well as in store sales located in the Northtown Mall. We bring you knowledge, education and safety in our Zero THC Broad Spectrum products.