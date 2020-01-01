 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
The White Pre-Roll 0.5g

by House

House Cannabis Pre-rolls The White Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

The White

The White
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

The White is a potent indica-hybrid strain of cannabis known for having a distinct lack of odor or flavor. The White gives off a high that is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations. This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. Those who do not enjoy the flavor and aroma of cannabis opt for this strain over more pungent varieties.

About this brand

