Hybrid

Blue Frost

by House Weed

House Weed Cannabis Flower Blue Frost

House Weed

Blue Frost

Blue Frost
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

