Sativa
East Coast Sour Diesel
About this product
About this brand
House Weed
About this strain
ECSD
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.
