 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Island Sweet Skunk
Sativa

Island Sweet Skunk

by House Weed

Write a review
House Weed Cannabis Flower Island Sweet Skunk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

House Weed Logo
House Weed

About this strain

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review