House Weed

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pie Face, also known as "Pie Face OG" and "Pie Face OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Face Off OG. Originally bred by  Archive Seed Bank, this 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

